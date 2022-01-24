Abang Johari pays last respects to former DCM Simon Dembab Maja

KUCHING (Jan 24): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg paid his last respects to the late Datuk Simon Dembab Maja at his residence here today.

Also present were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, Modernisation of Agriculture and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

Simon, who was formerly deputy chief minister and a founding member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), passed away on Saturday (Jan 22) at a private medical centre here at the age of 85.

He served as deputy chief minister under the Sarawak Coalition Government, which was comprised of Parti Bumiputera, Parti Pesaka and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), in 1970.

He was also a School Affairs Officer at Engkilili District Council in Engkilili prior to entering active politics.

The late Simon is survived by his wife Datin Rosalind Sitie Jemeni, three children, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

After the wake service today, the cortege will be leaving for Engkilili where the wake continues at his residence there prior to the funeral service and burial.