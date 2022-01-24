After landslide victory in state polls, Awg Tengah urges businesses, S’wakians to continue supporting GPS in GE15

KUCHING (Jan 24): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan has called on the business communities and the people of Sarawak to continue to give their solid support to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said this is to ensure that the state could have a bigger voice in the Parliament and bigger bargaining power to negotiate and protect the state’s rights under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank the business communities and the rakyat of Sarawak for your strong support in the recent state election, where GPS won 76 out of 82 seats. This is a clear manifestation of the strong support for the leadership of Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“With the resounding mandate, the GPS government stands resolute to move forward with the development of Sarawak to achieve a high-income economy, where economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability are enjoyed by all,” he said at Sarawak State Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2021 Presentation Ceremony and Luncheon today.

In the last general election in May 2018, GPS contested as part of the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition where it won 19 out of 31 seats contested.

Following the defeat of the BN at the federal level, the Sarawak-based BN component parties consisting Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United Peoples’ Party (SUPP), Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) broke away from the federal coalition to set up GPS.

The 15th general election is scheduled to be held on or before July 2023. It will be the first general election for GPS under its new branding.