Bung: Registering GRS as official party will not impact any quarters

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Registering Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) as an official political party will not impact any quarters, said Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

He explained that GRS was just a platform to set up the state government.

However, the matter should be discussed among GRS leaders and details as to how the coalition will be managed should be fine-tuned, he said when met by reporters after co-chairing the Technical Committee on the Management of Foreigners in Sabah meeting with Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ismail Mohamed Said at Menara Kinabalu here today.

“No, we have not met to discuss this (but) I will listen to the proposal,” Bung said when asked if GRS component parties have held any meetings on the matter.

Meanwhile, on the coming Johor state election, he said Umno Sabah was monitoring the situation.

“Our counterparts in Johor, as well as the party’s central leadership have written in requesting for our assistance — so we will send our machinery to ensure that BN will be victorious in Johor,” he said.

When asked if the state government would ask for the Bugaya by-election to be held, Bung said it all depended on the National Security Council’s report on Sabah’s Covid-19 situation.

However, he was confident that the matter would be made known in a couple of weeks.