CM: Govt committed to strengthening agriculture, tourism in rural areas to boost economy

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Sarawak government is committed to further strengthening development in the state’s rural areas to increase economic activities particularly in the agriculture and tourism sectors, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this effort was to drive and realise Sarawak’s vision of becoming an advanced and high-income state by the year 2030.

“God willing, we will develop the west side of Sarawak together with the central areas including Mukah and Daro, which we have developed with bridges and roads,” he said at the Pertubuhan Anak Seni Bandarsah Kuching (PASBK) Appreciation Night here.

The Gedong assemblyman said plans have been made to develop his constituency through construction of roads that will also connect Asajaya, Sadong Jaya, Sebuyau and Lingga.

“In addition, agricultural areas will also be developed in Batang Lupar and Batang Sadong.

“This is what we are implementing and what is important is that we open up new agricultural areas,” he said.

Though he may represent Gedong now, Abang Johari said he has not forgotten about Satok as well, a constituency he holds close to his heart having served as the rep for four decades.

One of the projects, he said, is the Satok Waterfront, which will add more attractions to the constituency along with the rebuilt Satok Suspension Bridge which was reopened last year.

“This project is being planned from Kampung No. 3 to Satok and once completed, the stretch of Sarawak River from Darul Hana Bridge and Satok Suspension Bridge will shine and thus beautify the scenery of Kuching at night,” he said.

During the ceremony, Abang Johari presented the Bandarsah Gemilang book to ten recipients including Deputy State Secretary (Performance and Service Delivery Transformation) Datu Dr Sabariah Putit.

Also present were Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki, Tanjung Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan, Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development permanent secretary Datu Safri Zainudin, and PASBK chairman Abdul Rahman Zainudin.