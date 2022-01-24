CNY SOP: Celebrations now allowed on first, second day among close family members

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has revised its standard operating procedures (SOPs) for Chinese New Year, which now permits for the auspicious occasion to be celebrated on the first and second day (Feb 1 and 2).

Previously, the SOPs jointly set by SDMC and the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) to curb the spread of Covid-19 had limited celebrations to the first day of the Lunar New Year only. [See: Chinese New Year 2022 SOP]

In its updated SOPs, the committee said Chinese New Year visits are permitted on Feb 1 and 2 but only for close family members.

Other SOPs include only close family members allowed for Chinese New Year Eve reunion dinner at a capacity of 50 per cent and subjected to the size of the residence; and Chap Goh Mei celebrations limited to close family members only remain the same.

More information on Chinese New Year SOPs can be obtained at SDMC’s website.