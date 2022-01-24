Covid-19: Sarawak’s ICU bed utilisation rate rises to 43.5 pct

KUCHING (Jan 24): Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 rose to 43.5 per cent yesterday.

It was 31.2 per cent on Saturday.

A Ministry of Health (MoH) infographic shared on Facebook showed Sarawak’s usage of ICU beds for Covid-19 patients was the fifth lowest in the country.

Sarawak’s rate was lower than the national ICU bed utilisation rate of 52.9 per cent yesterday.

Klang Valley recorded the highest ICU bed usage rate at 66.7 per cent followed by Johor (64.3 per cent), Kelantan (62 per cent), Melaka (59.8 per cent) and Perak (58 per cent).

Other states and territories that had ICU bed utilisation rates lower than the national rate included Penang (50.6 per cent), Labuan (50 per cent), Sabah (48.3 per cent), Terengganu (44.3 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (42.1 per cent), Kedah (40.4 per cent) and Perlis (36.8 per cent).

Pahang recorded the lowest ICU bed usage rate at 33.1 per cent.