Eradication of drug abuse, distribution to be among focus of Sarawak police this year, says CP

KUCHING (Jan 24): The eradication of drug abuse and distribution will be among the focus and direction of the Sarawak police contingent for this year, said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail.

“As we already know, the issue of distribution and abuse of drugs has become a major concern in our society due to the negative implications it brings.

“Apart from contributing to acts of crime, it also contributes to the collapse of family and economic institutions.

“Again, I call on all of us at Sarawak police contingent to work together in realising the dreams of Sarawakians to see the state free from drugs abuse and distribution activities,” he said at the first monthly assembly for 2022 at the state police contingent’s headquarters today.

Aidi said the other focus and direction will be to prioritise discipline among members of the police force, adding that members of the force must be mindful that their actions have implications on the image of the police.

“Be reminded that if discipline is always applied and practiced, we will always be on the right track towards making the Royal Malaysia Police a respected force in the society,” he said.

He also called on members of Sarawak police contingent to strengthen integrity and stay away from corruption and abuse of power.

“Lastly, about our approach with the society. The Community Policing programme should be improved from time to time to improve our relationship with the community,” he said, adding the ‘Satisfying The Customer’ approach should be emphasised based on fast, efficient and friendly principles.

According to him, the members of Sarawak police contingent must also stay committed even though the crime index in the state had dropped by 26.28 per cent last year.

“Our biggest challenge is to reduce the crime rate to the most minimal level,” he said.

The event also saw Aidi handing over certificates of appreciation to police officers and personnel for their excellent work especially during the 12th State Election in December last year.