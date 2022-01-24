Gerawat wants Putrajaya to continue allocation for repair of rural schools

MIRI (Jan 24): The federal government should continue to give allocation for repair and maintenance of schools located in the rural areas of Sarawak and their facilities.

Assistant Minister in the Chief Minister’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring) Datuk Gerawat Gala said such commitment is vital so as not to further disadvantage and compromise the safety and wellbeing of the rural children and their teachers.

“Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government went to great lengths to get the RM1 billion funding from the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government a few years ago in order to enable work on repair of dilapidated schools to start.

“I’m grateful to the Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for his foresight in setting up our state ministry to take charge of education matters in Sarawak. This effort has showed the chief minister’s focus on education as a key driver for the future development of our state,” he stated when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday for his response to Senior Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin’s statement on the latest effort to construct a new building and upgrade facilities for SK Long Bemang in Ulu Baram.

Radzi on his official Facebook on Saturday stated that the tender process for the building construction and upgrading of facilities at SK Long Bemang will be made in February at the latest.

He also mentioned that the move was taken following a report that a Year Two pupil of the school fell off a veranda after a rotted wood railing gave way.

In referring to the unfortunate incident, Gerawat, who is also Mulu assemblyman, said such untoward tragedy had served as reminder of the continuing problems faced by many rural schools in the state where their buildings are old and dilapidated.

He said the people’s elected representatives including himself have been allocating hundreds of thousands of ringgit from their minor rural project (MRP) funds to parent-teacher associations for minor repairs of buildings and facilities in the rural schools due to insufficient and inconsistent funding from the federal Ministry of Education.