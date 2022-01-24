Incorrect to shift blame, say job-seekers choosy – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Luyang assemblyman Phoong Jin Zhe strongly disagrees and rebuts the remarks made by Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan that job seekers in Sabah are choosy.

Phoong said according to statistics reported, Sabah is on top of the list of most low-skilled labor workforce at an average of 24-27%. In comparison to the national average of 12-14%, our rate is extraordinarily high.

“Youths under 40 years old make up more than 50% of Sabah’s total population and majority of them are also part of the low-skilled workforce mentioned above. Why are they now judged as picky or choosy when the state government is the one that is incompetent in creating jobs that offer higher pay?” he said in a statement on Monday.

Phoong added it is also highly unacceptable that the minister is publicly calling fresh graduates to compromise themselves for low-skilled occupations despite their high qualifications.

“This is wasting human capital and if the scenario continues to worsen, we might face another wave of brain drain. This has proven the failure of this system and governance,” he said.

The Dapsy Sabah chief said he had been vocal on youth unemployment especially in the State Assembly and had raised to the government of the day that the main issue of a high unemployment rate in Sabah is due to insufficient decent job opportunities. Jobs offered in the market do not meet the demands of the fresh graduates as the pay could barely sustain their livings after graduating.

He strongly urged the government to focus on their duty which is to develop more occupations and opportunities for our youths rather than pointing fingers at them. This should be set as a priority to prevent our younger generations from leaving the state and nation to seek for a better living environment.

“I also take this chance to remind the minister and the government to consider the proposed bi-partisan youth unemployment committee that I mentioned in previous sittings. With this committee, we can look into various solutions and discuss on how to address the issue effectively.

“The government should also look into working with more local SMEs to create decent jobs for the youths of Sabah. Furthermore, they should also introduce more initiatives to help young entrepreneurs and encourage young entrepreneurship. This would also be a method to lower the skyrocketing high youth unemployment rate,” he said.

Yakub on Sunday urged job seekers in Sabah to be more open minded and seize opportunities to gain knowledge and experience by accepting non-choice job.

He said this is due to the insufficient desired job opportunities in the state available to them based on their qualifications as compared to the peninsula.

“But (from) the information I got, there are plenty of jobs in the plantation sector in Sabah … it (sector) also offers very good opportunities to job seekers.

“We need to change the mentality that we need jobs that matches our qualifications. How long do we want to wait until the job is there?” he told reporters after officiating the Sandakan Premier Career Carnival.