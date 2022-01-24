KPDNHEP urged to take proactive measures to ensure proper price control of goods

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has been urged to take proactive measures in ensuring proper price control of goods.

In making this call today, Michael Kong, who is a special assistant to Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman and Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, said the public had been lamenting on the increase in price of goods.

According to him, cooking oil of 5 kilogrammes (kg), which cost less than RM30 just two years ago, is now priced at RM42.

“Other basic food items that have seen an increase in pricing include chicken, pork, vegetable and eggs.

“It is high time for KPDNHEP to step in to ensure proper price control,” he said in a statement today.

Kong thus urged KPDNHEP Minister Dato Sri Alexendar Nanta Linggi to step up his efforts in addressing the matter particularly in light of the forthcoming Chinese New Year.

Meanwhile, a total of 40 residents in the Stampin parliamentary constituency received festive care packs from the Sarawak DAP recently in connection with the forthcoming Lunar New Year.

Kong said the charity effort was in collaboration with the Kuching Bodhi Path Society.

“These 40 recipients were identified from a long list of names of people that we have encountered over the past two years whom we have identified to be in need of such assistance,” he said.

He said the event was aimed at helping the less fortunate and at the same time spreading love and care to Sarawakians.

He added that DAP may not have the resources and allocation like Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) but this will never hinder them from finding ways to help the people.