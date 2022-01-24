Lee: Reliable, competitive transport industry catalyst towards nation’s economic growth

KUCHING (Jan 24): The notion of having a reliable, efficient and competitive transport industry in the country is a catalyst towards a nation’s economic growth and development, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said in line with this, the state Ministry of Transport had met with its federal counterpart along with agencies under the ministry in Putrajaya and Kuala Lumpur recently.

“The main purpose of the working visit was to establish a close rapport and strong relationship with the federal Ministry of Transport and the relevant federal agencies.

“We looked forward to this meeting to get to know each other better between the state and federal stakeholders, which is vital to efficiently facilitate and resolve issues related to the transportation industry in Sarawak,” he said in a statement.

On the working visit, Lee led a delegation which included Assistant Minister of Transport Datuk Dr Jerip Susil, Ministry of Transport permanent secretary Datu Buckland Bangik, and Joseph Cheok from the State Attorney General Chamber.

They attended a dialogue session with their federal counterpart led by Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Sum Agong and Ministry of Transport, Malaysia secretary general Datuk Isham Shak to discuss matters on the growth and development of Sarawak transportation sector.

Lee also paid a courtesy call to federal Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong where he briefed the latter on Sarawak’s transition to Phase 4 of the National Recovery Plan on Jan 3 and that interstate travel movement was expected to rebound.

“The movement of people and goods across Sarawak will rely heavily on the efficiency of the transportation system in the country,” he said.

The visit was made to ensure the federal government’s commitment and support in the development of Sarawak’s transport industry.

Lee and his delegation also paid a visit to several agencies under the Ministry of Transport Malaysia, namely the Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom), Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) and Malaysia Airport Holdings Berhad (MAHB) in Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

During the aforementioned visit, various briefings were made on roles and functions of each agency.

The state Ministry of Transport will also pay working visits to other federal agencies under Land and River Transport such as Road Transport Department (JPJ), Malaysia Institute of Road Safety and Research (Miros), Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), Railway Asset Corporation (RAC), Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana), Marine Department of Malaysia (JLM), and Marine Institute of Malaysia (MIMA) soon.