Malaysia reports nine more Covid-19 deaths, national toll now at 31,882

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): Nine new deaths were attributed to Covid-19 in Malaysia yesterday.

Johor and Terengganu recorded three deaths each, while Perak, Selangor and Sabah reported one death each.

Only one among the nine was categorised as a brought-in dead (BID) case.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, the total number of fatalities in the country due to the virus now stands at 31,882.

Yesterday, Malaysia logged 3,856 new Covid-19 infections, breaking the two-day streak of cases breaching the 4,000-case mark.

Of this number, 143 individuals were in intensive care; 121 were confirmed Covid-19 cases, with the remaining 22 still under investigation.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases reported since the start of the pandemic to 2,832,945. – Malay Mail