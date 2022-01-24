Man injured in single-vehicle accident in Bintulu

BINTULU (Jan 24): A man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Ibraco here early this morning.

According to Bintulu Fire Station chief Christus Buson, eight firemen were despatched to the scene after receiving a distress call at 2.56am.

He said upon arrival of the firemen at the location, the victim had been pulled out from the wrecked pickup truck by members of the public.

The 25-year-old victim was sent to a nearby private medical centre for further treatment.

The operation ended at 3.33am.