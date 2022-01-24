More former Penang DAP leaders expected to join Warisan, says state party coordinator

GEORGE TOWN (Jan 24): More former Penang DAP leaders are expected to join Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), said state party coordinator Jeff Ooi.

The former Jelutong member of Parliament said this was following the decision made by him and former Batu Lanchang assemblyman Datuk Danny Law Heng Kiang to join the Sabah-based party.

“However, our focus is not just to accept former DAP members because Penang Warisan wants more corporate figures and young professionals to join our party.

“The party top leadership has set a condition for us to have not less than 50 per cent of our membership and supporters from young professionals,” he told a press conference here today.

Ooi also announced that former staff chief at Penang DAP headquarters Martin Lim has also joined the party.

Meanwhile, asked why he joined Warisan, Ooi, 67, said he was attracted to the diversity and inclusiveness concept inculcated in the party.

On the party’s direction for the 15th General Election, he said Penang Warisan would work hard to achieve the goal of forming a government.

“We will go all out. Not one seat, whether state or parliament, should be wasted or forsaken,” he said. – Bernama