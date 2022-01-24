MyMaskOn challenge: Who’s the ‘Fastest to put on 10 surgical masks’ in Malaysia?

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Malaysia Book of Records is looking for the first Malaysian to hold the national title of ‘Fastest to put on 10 surgical masks’ during its current #MyMaskOn challenge.

Its marketing director Jwan Heah said the successful person will only get clinch a national record title but also walk away with a year’s supply of medical grade face masks.

The #MyMaskOn challenge is being held online from now till Jan 30.

“We at the Malaysia Book of Records want to do our small part to help encourage Malaysians to stay safe by continuously practicing good habits and not letting their guard down.

“We hope this fun filled online challenge will help to remind everyone to keep #MyMaskOn when they are out and about, to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“I invite all Malaysians to take part in this challenge and stand a chance to be listed in the Malaysia Book of Records as a National Record Holder,” Jwan Heah explained.

With the support of mask manufacturer Medicos, the Malaysia Book Of Records will also be giving away a total of 3,000 pieces of face masks to the top five fastest participants. “

“All you need to do is record yourself putting on 10 pcs of face masks one piece at a time and you could be our next record holder.” he added.

For more information about MBR #MyMaskOn Challenge, visit https://fb.watch/aJU6GHIZj1/

Rocco Mercurio from Italy currently holds the world record for the fastest time to apply 10 surgical masks.

His record time of 6.19 sec was achieved in Villa San Giovanni, Italy on July 20 last year.