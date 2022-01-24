Rep appeals for repair works on dilapidated SK Long Bemang to be expedited

MIRI (Jan 24): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau has expressed hope for the Ministry of Education to expedite the implementation of repair and upgrading works on the dilapidated SK Long Bemang in Ulu Baram.

However, he also conveys appreciation to Education Minister Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin for providing the latest updates on the project.

The federal minister, in a post on his official Facebook page last Saturday, said the tender process for the construction of building and upgrading of facilities at SK Long Bemang would be made in February the latest.

The update was made after an incident last week where a Year 2 pupil fell from the upper floor of the school block.

It is said that a rotting wood plank gave way, resulting in the schoolgirl to slip and fall.

She did not sustain severe injuries, but the incident later went viral on social media.

According to Dennis, SK Long Bemang is among four primary schools in his constituency that he has requested to be included under the priority list of the project to repair dilapidated schools in Sarawak.

The other three are SK Long Luyang, SK Long Sobeng and SK Long Luteng.

“So far, only SK Long Bemang and SK Long Luyang have been put into the priority list.

“I hope the federal government could also prioritise the need to speed up the implementation of the project for the other two schools (SK Long Sobeng and SK Long Luteng) under my constituency, which are also experiencing similar problems.

“All these four schools need to be relocated to higher grounds; they’re regularly hit by floods, causing damage to the buildings, the furniture and books.

“The flooding situation has also forced the management of these schools to put the learning session on hold,” he told The Borneo Post here when contacted yesterday.

Dennis said he had sought support and cooperation from the management of the schools and the respective parent-teacher associations (PTAs) to closely monitor their schools.

Back on SK Long Bemang, the assemblyman said the Long Bemang folks were willing to allocate a piece of land on a high ground just behind the village.

“It is important to relocate the primary school to a higher ground.

“At present, the school sits next to Long Bemang village, which is near the riverbank.

“Floods would strike every time it rains heavily,” said Dennis.