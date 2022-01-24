Sabah names squad for President Cup challenge

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Sabah FC III have named a 30-man squad for the President Cup challenge this season.

Twenty-nine of the players were selected from the 63 players identified throughout the state and later called up to the final phase of trials under head coach Jelius Ating and his assistant Burhan Ajui.

“The remaining slot is set to be filled by Azhad Harraz Arman from the senior squad,” said Sabah FC director Datuk Dr Jelani Hamdan in a statement on Monday.

Highly talented Azhad, a former striker with the MSN-FAM Project Squad, was recruited by the senior team head coach Datuk Ong Kim Swee for the new Super League campaign.

The rest of the squad are goalkeepers Mohd Azlizan Mohd Azlan, Muhd Azrin Paiting and Joffy John while the defenders are Ritchie Svensson Fred Donny, Mohd Syahmi Idris, Ervin Ebin, Muhammad Nuur Syazwan Supian, Barry Purait, Mohammad Ikram Fadhil Hussein, Helvian Andrew, Rozacklye Yanam, Jeremie Jamie Limus and Mohd Aiman Masrin.

The midfield players are Eldieyjay Diocampo, Yuseril Yusekil, Mohd Rozaidie Sulaiman, Azlan Umar, Mohamad Syukri Suaimi, Dannelson Gulani, Mohd Syahryl Aiman Saiddin, Wyle Keling, Chyres Jonathan Rojef Rojelin, Khuzairi Abdullah, Ajay Jamain and SA Radzee Eqmal SA Ramli.

The strikers are Shane Thomas Baru, Moha Nazemizan Naslon, Safryan Zaki, Jeckelly Manir and Azhad.

“Although the players have only been training for less than a week, they were able to hold Kinabalu Jaguar FC to a 2-2 draw.

“The process to get the right combination among the players will continue,” added Jelani.

Meanwhile, Jelani said the appointment of the state football legend Matlan Marjan as Sabah FC chief of talent scouting and his assistant, the former international footballer Rozaimi Abdul Rahman, would further strengthen football development, especially in identifying young talents right from the grassroots level.

“We are very confident that Matlan will be able to assist Sabah FC to unearth new talents and nurture our young talents to become capable back-up to the senior team in the future,” he said.

As for Rozaimi, he said the vast experience gained playing for Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) II, Selangor, Kedah and also the national team will certainly bring positive impact to Sabah football.

“Rozaimi is a role model to our young footballers. As the assistant chief of talent scouting, he can help Matlan and the Sabah FC under-21 squad’s (Junior Rhinos) coaching staff.

“With combined efforts from the Sabah football icons and the coaches, hopefully more of Sabah young talents will be identified, thus make the state under-21 squad great,” he said.