Sabah records 118 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 24): Sabah recorded 118 new Covid-19 cases today, a decrease of 58 cases from Sunday’s figures, said Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Of the 118 cases, 114 were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and 2 (mild symptoms) while there were two cases respectively in Category 3 and 4.

He said that five districts were still recording double-digit cases, namely Kota Kinabalu with 17 cases, Papar and Tuaran (15), Penampang (13) and Sandakan (12).

Ranau, which had the second-highest number of cases on Saturday, only recorded two cases today, he said.

Meanwhile, there were two Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sabah involving two cases in Kota Kinabalu.

Masidi pointed out the fluctuations in Sabah’s daily cases were greatly influenced by the emergence of new clusters from time to time.

He said compliance with all standard operating procedures (SOPs) was an important factor in keeping the number of new Covid-19 cases at a low level.

Meanwhile, the cumulative tally of recovery and discharged cases in Sabah now stands at 238,010.

“As of January 23, 2,453,608 individuals in Sabah have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while those who have completed their vaccination totalled 2,409,464 people,” Masidi said.