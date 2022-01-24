SDMC: Improve ventilation in non-residential buildings to curb Covid-19

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has released standard operating procedures (SOPs) to improve ventilation in non-residential buildings or spaces to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the SOPs, this applies to enclosed buildings/spaces with centralised air-conditioning system; enclosed buildings/spaces with openable windows and split air-conditioning system; enclosed buildings/spaces with openable windows and without air-conditioning system; enclosed buildings/spaces without windows or where window openings are not possible and without centralised air-conditioning system; buildings or spaces with wide front and back entrance openings; kitchens within the building; and toilets and shower rooms within the building.

For enclosed building/space with centralised air-conditioning system, some of the SOPs include inspection and checks on the air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation (ACMV) system must be performed everyday before the start of the business hour to ensure it is functioning; perform air flushing at least once for a minimum duration of two hours each time daily; perform air flushing by opening the outdoor air damper and/or exhaust air damper to 100 per cent with the ACMV system running; and entrances to all partitioned spaces within the building must be fully-opened at all times during the daily operation.

The SOPs for enclosed building/space with openable windows and split air-conditioning system include performing inspection and checks on the air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation (ACMV) system to ensure it is functioning as per design everyday before the start of the business hour; perform air flushing three times (before the start, mid-day, and prior to closure of business hour) for a minimum duration of one hour each time, per day; performing air flushing by opening all windows and entrances to the building with the air-conditioning system running; entrances to all partitioned spaces within the building must be fully opened at all times during the daily operation; and existing exhaust fans shall be operated continuously during business operation hours.

For enclosed building/space with openable windows and without air-conditioning system, air flushing must be performed three times (before the start, mid-day, and prior to closure of business hour) for a minimum duration of one hour each time, per day.

This includes air flushing by opening all windows and entrances to the building with ceiling fans, portable fans or exhaust fans running and when performing air flushing using portable fans, the fan must face towards the windows or entrances to blow the air out of the building or spaces.

For enclosed building/space without windows or where window openings are not possible and without centralised air-conditioning system; fresh air supply fan and exhaust fan must be installed on opposite walls and that the exhaust fan must not be installed above the entrance whereas SOPs for building/space with wide front and back entrance openings should include allowing natural ventilation as usual through all windows and openings at all times.

The SOP for kitchen within the building includes that all windows and openings in the kitchen facing the external side of the building (if any must be opened at all times during the operation hours.

Its other SOPs namely to operate exhaust fans continuously during operation hours and make sure all dampers (if applicable) are fully open; check water seals to prevent any leaking; and prohibit the use of hand dryers also apply to the toilet and shower room within the building.

For more information on the SOPs on ventilation improvement in non-residential buildings or space, please visit here.