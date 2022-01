KUCHING (Jan 24): Lion dance troupes will now be able to perform this Chinese New Year after they were forced to take a break last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update said it has approved its revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the Lunar New Year which also include lion dance performances. [See: Chinese New Year 2022 SOP]

MORE TO COME