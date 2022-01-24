Semenggoh Wildlife Centre welcomes new baby orangutan

KUCHING (Jan 24): The Semenggoh Wildlife Centre here has listed a new addition to its orangutan community.

In a statement uploaded on its official Facebook page, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) said the centre yesterday registered the newborn baby of a 26-year-old orangutan named Analisa.

It was also stated that this is Analisa’s fourth child.

“She (Analisa) came to the centre with the newborn baby today (Jan 23), at 3.06pm.

“Her last attendance was (recorded) on Jan 21,” said SFC in the statement.

It also highlighted SFC chief executive officer and controller of wildlife Zolkipli Mohamad Aton’s statement about “Sarawak still waiting for deliveries from two more female orangutans, Selina and Saddamiah”.

Adding on, SFC said members of the public could show their love for orangutans by undertaking ‘symbolic adoptions’.

“Please support SFC’s conservation works through the Orangutan Adoption Programme.

“To learn more about these gentle big apes, go to https://semenggoh.my/adopt-orangutan/,” it added.