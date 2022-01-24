Two new airlines expected to encourage healthy competition in aviation industry, says Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 24): The Ministry of International Trade and Industry (Miti) has welcomed the approval given to two new airlines to operate in Malaysia.

Senior Minister cum International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the granting of the licences to the airlines was expected to help the airline industry recover from the impact of the pandemic, besides promoting healthy competition.

“The aviation industry is one of the industries affected by Covid-19 and not only local airlines but global companies are also affected.

“However, as most countries have opened their borders and increased tourism sector promotions, this can help the aviation sector revitalise their activities,” he told the media after attending the Miti and Agency 2022 Premier Assembly here today.

He, however, said the number or capacity of those who would use the aircraft was still low as many tourists are too cautious to travel due to the ongoing Omicron variant.

“So, I feel the airline industry still needs time to return to normal,” he added.

The two new airlines are SKS Airways Sdn Bhd and MYAirline Sdn Bhd.

SKS Airways, which is owned by the Johor-based SKS Group and founded by businessman Alan Sim See Kiong, will start flights from Subang to Pangkor Island starting Jan 25.

Meanwhile, MYAirline, led by several experienced directors, including Datuk Abd Hamid Mohd Ali from Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd and Datuk Azharuddin Abdul Rahman formerly from the Malaysian Civil Aviation Department, has received permission to operate the service from Jan 1, 2022 to Dec 31, 2022. – Bernama