Union: Having teachers in politics can improve dissemination of govt policies to people

SIBU (Jan 24): Allowing teachers to be involved in politics should enable them to disseminate information on government policies to the public, said Sarawak Teachers Union (STU) president Adam Prakash Abdullah.

However, he also called upon the teachers to ‘put their priorities right’ before considering to be involved in politics.

“STU would like to thank the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) regarding his announcement about teachers’ active involvement in politics.

“It’s welcoming news in 2022 for the teachers. We often hear about actions being taken against teachers who are involved directly or indirectly in politics.

“STU hope that with this announcement, the teachers could participate in political activities without fear of being penalised or punished,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Adam also reminded the teachers to always abide by all the directives outlined under the work circulars set by Ministry of Education, and to uphold professionalism at all times.

On another note, he also expressed hope for the Prime Minister to consider allowing all teachers from all grades and positions to participate actively in any teachers’ union, which he regarded as a good platform for the teachers to develop leadership skills, and also for discussions.

“If the teachers could be involved in politics, they should also be given the freedom to participate in any teachers’ union.

“After all, we have seen that many politicians in Malaysia were once teachers,” he added.

In a press conference called after attending a closed-door meeting with the Kelantan Umno Bureau last Saturday, Ismail Sabri announced that political involvement was allowed for teachers, resulting in the restriction circular rendered null and void.

The permitted involvement in politics would also cover the staff of the Community Development Department (Kemas).