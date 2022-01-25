Alcoholic beverages smuggling case to be re-tried

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 25): The High Court here yesterday sent back the case of a restaurant caretaker, who was sentenced to six months’ jail for allegedly possessing smuggled alcoholic beverages, to the lower court for a re-trial.

Justice Datuk Nurchaya Hj Arshad made the order on the case of Tan Tze Juen, 31, after setting aside his conviction and sentence under Section 135 (1) (d) of the Customs Act 1967.

The appellant had on April 27, 2021, was sentenced to six months behind bars by a Magistrate’s Court in Kuala Penyu after he admitted to having the items near a beach at Kampung Siampak Lambidan in Menumbok on November 16, 2020.

Tan was unrepresented during his case at the lower court.

Earlier, counsel Joan Goh, who represented the appellant, submitted among others that her client was not explained about the facts of the case when it was heard at the lower court and the photos of the alleged exhibits were never tendered during the proceedings.

The counsel applied for her client’s case to be remitted to the lower court for a re-trial and his conviction and sentence to be set aside.