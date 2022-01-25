Ayob Khan: Drugs worth over RM3.5 mln seized nationwide in three days

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): The Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) seized a total of 212.6 kilogrammes and 1,199.2 litres of various types of drugs estimated to be worth more than RM3.5 million through the ‘Op Tapis Khas’ operations conducted nationwide, from Jan 21 to 23.

Bukit Aman NCID director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said a total of 5,200 individuals – 4,987 men and 213 women, aged between 13 and 60 – were also detained in the joint operations conducted with the state police contingents.

“During the three-day operations, the police, at the same time, also detained 942 drug peddlers including teenagers. A total of 129 detainees were foreigners.

“As many as 367 drug addicts dens were also raided during the operations,” he said at the press conference in Bukit Aman, today.

He said all detainees were being investigated under Section 39B, 39A (2), 39A (1), 39C, 12 (2), and 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, apart from Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952 and the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

Ayob Khan said the police also seized a revolver during an operation in Perak apart from a homemade rifle in Sarawak and Negeri Sembilan respectively, along with several rounds of ammunition.

Also seized were cash totalling RM333,766; jewellery worth RM41,540; 34 vehicles valued at RM1.58 million; and 69 motorcycles worth RM391,700.

He said the operations would be continued in all contingents, as well as the Jihad Dadah programme, as part of efforts to combat the threat of drugs among the community. – Bernama