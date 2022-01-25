BKSS 8.0 package worth RM285.47 mln to be launched soon, says Abang Johari

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS) 8.0 package worth RM285.47 million will be launched soon to help reduce the burden of the people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the non-cash special assistance will cover the first six months of this year, describing it as one of the largest assistances ever provided by a state government in this country.

“This does not include a special allocation of more than RM91 million to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to cover the cost of tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

“In order to reduce the impact of Covid-19, during 2020 and 2021 the state government has implemented seven assistance packages to the people, namely BKSS 1.0 to BKSS 7.0 with 30 measures.

“This initiative as a whole has involved an expenditure of RM5.30 billion,” he said when officiating the Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) Day 2022 here today.

In a statement for the Special Meeting on the 2022 State Budget in October last year, Abang Johari said the sum of RM285.47 million has been allocated under the State Budget for 2022.

He had said that his administration has decided to continue with some of the key initiatives of the previous packages under BKSS 8.0 for the first six months of the year, as well as one-off financial assistance.

Abang Johari had informed that BKSS 8.0 is line with the eight strategic thrusts of the 2022 State Budget, which are Protecting Lives and Livelihoods, Steering Economic Recovery, Facilitating and Sustaining Business Recovery, Transforming Agriculture and Rural Economies, Developing Human Capital, Accelerating Digital Adoption and Data Utilisation, Balancing Economic Growth with Environmental Sustainability, and Enhancing Government Capacity and Service Delivery.

In a townhall session in last month, he also said that the state government will launch BKSS 8.0 if they stay as the government in power after the state election on Dec 18.