Cops record statement from PBDSB president over threat by Muslim woman

MIRI (Jan 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William had his statement recorded by police here yesterday in connection with a police report lodged last year against a Muslim woman for issuing threats of violence against the country’s Christians in a video posted online.

Bobby had filed the report on March 13, 2021 against the woman who called herself Puteri Mujahidah Wan Asshima Kamaruddin on Facebook at the Miri central police station.

“I was informed that this case is on trial at Selangor Court and among the many reports lodged in Sarawak, only my statement was taken seriously.

“As Christian and party president, I am obligated to give full cooperation to the police to record my statement at the Miri central police station today,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Puteri Mujahidah had uploaded a 12-minute rant pledging to destroy Christians if they dared use the word Allah.

Her video was uploaded in response to a ruling by Malaysia’s High Court on March 10 last year, which made it legal for non-Muslim Malaysians to use the word Allah.