Covid-19: No restrictions to be imposed on unvaccinated children, says Khairy

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the government will not impose restrictions on children, aged five to 11, who do not get inoculated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

He said this group will not be penalised like those who are not vaccinated in the adult group because the Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) is not mandatory.

However, he said, parents are encouraged to register their children on the MySejahtera (MySJ) application in order to protect their children against the Covid-19 infection.

“Register your children (aged five to 11) for #PICKids on MySJ. Protect them from Covid-19,” he said in his latest tweet.

Last week, Khairy announced that the appointment booking system for child vaccination through MySJ would be open at the end of this month, kicking off in the Klang Valley.

Through this initiative, the Health Ministry (MOH) is targeting 70 per cent of children, from five to under 12 years of age in the education system, to be given a single dose of the Pfizer (children) vaccine within two months from the programme’s launch in early February this year, and 80 per cent to be fully vaccinated within six months.

The MOH currently does not allow certain freedoms to the anti-vaccine group that are being enjoyed by fully vaccinated individuals, which among others include permission to dine-in at restaurants. — Bernama