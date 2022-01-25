CovidNow: More than 10.9 mln adult population in Malaysia given booster dose

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): A total of 10,906,259 individuals or 46.6 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as on yesterday.

According to the Health Ministry’s CovidNow portal, a total of 22,917,313 individuals or 97.9 per cent of the adult population in Malaysia have completed the Covid-19 vaccination, while 23,195,017 individuals or 99.1 per cent of the group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,782,131 individuals or 88.4 per cent have completed the vaccination, while 2,864,738 individuals or 91.0 per cent of the group have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 202,296 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, involving 1,820 as first dose, 2,711 as second dose and 197,765 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to 62,461,606.

Meanwhile, according to the ministry’s GitHub portal, 10 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday, with three cases in Selangor, Sabah (two) and one each in Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Melaka and Pahang. – Bernama