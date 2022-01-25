Dr Adham: Mosti to focus on EVs, health security and social innovation

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): The Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) will focus on three key areas this year – electric vehicles (EVs), national health security and social innovation, said its Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

He said among steps that have been taken was the development and commercialisation of the local EV technology ecosystem with startups as well as small and medium industries (SMIs).

“It has been implemented through the Enabling Mobility Electrification for Green Technology (Emerge) programme, led by NanoMalaysia Bhd,” he said.

“The Ministry will also focus on environmentally friendly EV-related technologies as well as provide positive side-impacts (spin-offs),” he said at the Mosti 2022 New Year mandate at the Technology Park Malaysia in Bukit Jalil here today.

He added that the NanoMalaysia Energy Storage Technology Initiative (NESTI) was also introduced to develop and commercialise energy storage systems for electrical mobility, usage in domestic as well as industrial sectors and mobile solutions.

On the country’s health security, the Malaysian Genome and Vaccine Institute (MGVI) will play a bigger role in vaccine research and development (R&D) as well as collaboration with local and international strategic partners, he said.

He added that emphasis will also be given to social innovation to generate income as part of efforts to address the poverty gap, create employment opportunities and reduce the unemployment rate under the Malaysia Social Innovation (MyIS) initiative. – Bernama