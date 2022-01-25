Dr Sim: Jab for children aged 5 to 11 to start after CNY

KUCHING: The programme to vaccinate children aged five to 11 in Sarawak will be starting after the 2022 Chinese New Year (CNY), said Deputy Chief Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

“The programme is necessary to provide a safe environment in schools against the Covid-19,” said Dr Sim, who is also Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government, when met after the Media Appreciation event held in conjunction with this year’s CNY celebration.

He said the state government was also mindful that the situation is still not that safe if a Covid-19 cluster at a school in Kedah is anything to go by.

“The cluster saw 535 students and 35 teachers got themselves infected by the virus. I am sure it is the Omicron variant. That shows how infectious it is.”

On Jan 20, The Malay Mail quoted federal Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin saying that parents may apply for Covid-19 vaccination appointments for their children aged between five and 11 through the MySejahtera application beginning Jan 31.

Khairy said parents may register their children as their dependents beginning Jan 31, with registration priorities given to parents residing in Klang Valley.

“Recently, there has been an increase in Covid-19 infections among children especially after the opening of the school year,” he said in a statement.

“In addition, the new Omicron variant is found to be easily spread and has a high potential of infecting children as well as adults.

“Looking at the necessity to protect our child population, the Health Ministry though the Drug Control Authority, having analysed the safety data and effectiveness, has agreed to grant conditional approval to the Comirnaty 10mcg Concentrate for Dispersion (Pfizer-BioNTech) vaccine on January 6 for use in children aged five to 11 years,” he said.

The vaccination programme – dubbed Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids) – will be officially launched at Hospital Tunku Azizah Kuala Lumpur on Feb 3.

Back to Dr Sim here yesterday, he said was happy that the lion dances, with limitations, are part of this year’s CNY celebrations.

“I was surprised to find out previously that the lion characters were being offered ‘beer’, especially in the rural areas, when traditionally they were offered mandarin oranges and bakchoi. I do not know where that part of tradition (offering beer) came from but it is enough to show that lion dances are for all races in Sarawak,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Dr Sim, who is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president, said that Sarawak is capable enough in taking care of its own state administration and this was showcased in its ability to provide RM5.3 billion for funding the special aids BKSS packages.

He said Sarawak government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is also independent of any coalition at federal level, hence it could make own decisions.

“Unlike previously, when Barisan Nasional (BN) lost, we (State BN) also lost. Now we can make our own decisions,” he said, adding Sarawak is better left to Sarawakians to manage.

The CNY media appreciation was organised by the Federation of Chinese Associations of Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Divisions, helmed by president Dato Richard Wee.

Also present during the event were Kota Sentosa assemblyman Wilfred Yap, the association’s executive director Michael Teo, its Women chief Georgina Chong and Youth chief Robert Lim.