Faizal advises young people to exercise voting right responsibly

BANGI (Jan 25): Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu today advised the young people, who are now given the opportunity to vote with the implementation of Undi18, to exercise their right responsibly.

Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the right, which would be exercised beginning with the upcoming Johor state election, should be used well and taken seriously by them for their own future and the country’s interests.

“I believe, we will see implementation of Undi18 in the Johor state election soon. It is interesting for us to see how the young people, those aged 18 and above, exercise their new rights responsibly.

“This new rights they enjoy should not be taken as something for them to play around to test, but to be used responsibly,” he told reporters after opening the National Youth Consultative Council meeting here, today.

The Federal Government Gazette dated Dec 1 stated that the automatic registration of voters aged 18 and above came into effect on Dec 15.

With the implementation of Undi18, it was reported that there was an increase of about 700,000 new voters from among the young people who will be eligible to vote in the Johor state election, bringing the total number of registered voters in the state to about 2.5 million.

Last Saturday, the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar signed the dissolution letter of the Johor State Assembly to make way for the state election.

The Election Commission (EC) has announced that a special meeting to determine the date of the 15th Johor state election will be held on Feb 9. – Bernama