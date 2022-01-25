Fatimah all praise for charitable efforts of local NGO

KUCHING (Jan 25): Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the state should emulate the charitable efforts of 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal in helping the needy, said Minister of Women, Child Development and Community Welfare Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

She said the state government always welcomes any effort by NGOs in helping ease the burden of those in need regardless of race, gender or religion.

“I have seen 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal on Jan 22 this year donate 1,000 packs of dried food worth RM100 each for the poor in the N56 Dalat area who are celebrating Chinese New Year.

“I therefore hope NGOs or other corporate bodies in Sarawak emulate the good work of 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal in our efforts towards providing a safety net for the poor and needy in society,” said Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, at a Chinese New Year charity event for the Salvation Army and Boys Home, here yesterday.

On the event, Fatimah said it focused bringing festive cheer to the underprivileged children.

“We know that the children who are placed in the Salvation Army and Boys Home need special attention, not only in terms of basic needs but also love.

“And that is what 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal is doing today, by celebrating and focusing on children. It is another noble act,” she said.

The event saw a total of 80 children from the Salvation Army and Boys Home received angpau donations from the NGO.

Also present were Fatimah’s husband Datuk Dr Adi Badiozaman Tuah; state Welfare Department director Noriah Ahmad, and officials from 38 Yayasan Pencinta Amal namely Datuk Seri Ho Kim Hee, Datuk Seri Chang Leng Sam, and Datuk Seri Voon Thien Loong.