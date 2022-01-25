Harden taken to task over remark on longhouse chiefs not supporting GPS

MIRI (Jan 25): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) president Bobby William yesterday slammed Datuk Francis Harden, saying as assistant minister he should stress on reconciliation instead of taking punitive measures on those who do not subscribe to the political ideologies of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Referring to the statement by the Assistant Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development II published in The Borneo Post yesterday that it is ‘awkward and absurd’ for longhouse chiefs who are against the government to receive allowance or salary from the government, Bobby said PBDSB was perplexed that Harden could come up with such a vile statement which smacked of his ignorance with regards to the concept of democracy.

“It is nothing more than political vindictiveness on the part of the assistant minister.

“PBDSB would like to remind the assistant minister that the funds used to pay the longhouse chiefs’ salary do not belong to the state government but belong to the rakyat. The government of the day is just custodian of the state’s coffers,” said Bobby in a statement.

Commenting further, Bobby questioned whether Harden was saying that the opposition elected representatives’ remuneration should not be paid by the government too, taking from the minister’s logic.

“What a foolish notion. PBDSB hopes that this suggestion by Harden is not reflective of the government’s stand on the matter but only the assistant minister’s individual and personal opinion,” said Bobby.

“As an assistant minister, he (Harden) should stress on reconciliation instead of taking punitive measures on those who do not subscribe to GPS political ideologies.

“Surely there must be reasons as to why the longhouse chiefs supported the opposition. Francis Harden should try to find out the grouses of the longhouse chiefs leading to them supporting the opposition.”

Trying to penalise the longhouse chiefs post-election is autocratic, akin to a ruler who has absolute power, taking no account of other people’s wishes or opinions in a democratic society, said Bobby.

“It seems that wisdom had not got into the mind of a man who had been in power far too long. The voters in his constituency have voted for him. But is it worth the votes when he vomited venoms?

“By virtue of his words, it proves that like many of his GPS colleagues, Francis Harden is a politician, not a leader.

“Let him be reminded that over time, a politician will fade in the mind of people whilst a leader leaves a lasting memory,” said Bobby.

Bobby pointed out that Harden’s choice to become a politician is purely his right.

“Similarly, the Tuai Rumah (longhouse chiefs) who voted and supported the opposition are exercising their right in a democratic country.

“We suggest Harden to read more on the basic tenet of democracy so as to further avoid becoming an embarrassment to the government that he represents and to the rakyat who have voted for him,” he added.