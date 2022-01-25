Junta must respect Myanmar’s membership in Asean by implementing 5PCs, says Syed Hamid

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): Myanmar’s junta must respect the country’s membership in Asean by complying with the Five-point Consensus (5PCs), said former Malaysian foreign minister Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar.

Syed Hamid, who is also the Chairman of the Malaysian Advisory Group on Myanmar, pointed out that if the junta wanted Myanmar to be part of the 10-member bloc, they must adhere to the consensus that was forged between the Asean leaders and Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in April 2021.

“At present there is no roadmap or anything towards going back to normalcy. They (the junta) are still taking very violent action against the people who are dissenting them, they (the junta) are still going against the human rights in their actions against the people who are not with them.

“They haven’t withdrawn their soldiers to the barracks and they have not allowed international air agencies to come in to help. The situation is very bad in Myanmar,” he said when contacted by Bernama recently.

Myanmar has been going through upheaval since Feb 1 when armed forces chief Gen. Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi with more than 1,000 people reported killed in the following unrest.

Aiming to help seek reconciliation and restore peace in Myanmar, Asean had agreed to the 5-PCs on April 24, 2021, calling for the end of violence in Myanmar, constructive talks among all stakeholders, facilitation of humanitarian aid, deployment of an Asean special envoy to conduct talks with all stakeholders, and the special envoy allowed to visit the country.

The insufficient progress in the implementation of the 5PCs by the junta resulted in them being snubbed from the 38th and 39th Asean Summit and Related Summits held late October.

In this regard, Syed Hamid concurred with Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s view, that Asean should maintain its decision of inviting a non-political representative from Myanmar to Asean meetings until there was significant progress in implementing the consensus.

He opined that Asean should stick to its stand until Myanmar follows the common position of the grouping.

“Otherwise, Asean will become irrelevant. It therefore cannot be the centre to all kinds of dialogue on regional issues,” he said.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo in a statement on Sunday expressed regret that the Myanmar junta did not commit to implement the consensus during Cambodian Prime Minister and current Asean chair Hun Sen’s visit to Naypidaw recently.

In his phone call with Hun Sen that took place on Jan 21, Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, emphasised that Asean’s approach towards Myanmar should be based on agreed principles, particularly the 5PCs. – Bernama