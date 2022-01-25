Malaysia reports 10 new Covid-19 deaths, toll now 31,902

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 25): Malaysia recorded 10 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight.

From this figure, only one was brought-in-dead (BID).

Based on the Health Ministry’s CovidNow data, the total number of Covid-19 deaths in Malaysia to date is 31,902, with 25,473 being inpatient deaths and 6,429 being those who were BID.

As of midnight, Selangor, the Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur, and Labuan remain the states with the highest number of deaths for every 10,000 people, at 15 each; followed by Negeri Sembilan at 12, and Johor, Melaka, Kedah, and Penang at 10 each.

Other states like Sabah and Kelantan remain at seven each; Sarawak, Perak, and Terengganu at six each; Perlis and Pahang at five each; and Putrajaya at two.

Malaysia currently has a cumulative total of 2,819,807 Covid-19 cases detected, with 45,208 cases still active as of midnight.

Meanwhile, 3,116 more have made a recovery, while 146 are currently being treated in intensive care units, with 65 intubated. — Malay Mail