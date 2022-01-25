Man arrested in Bau for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets

KUCHING (Jan 25): Police have arrested a man at an eatery in Bau yesterday for allegedly selling illegal lottery tickets.

Bau district police DSP Poge Nyaon said the 20-year-old suspect was arrested at 2.25pm.

“Police who arrived at the premises, introduced themselves to the suspect and proceeded to conduct checks, which showed his alleged involvement in selling illegal lottery tickets,” said Poge in a statement yesterday.

He said police also seized papers with numbers and cash.

“A background check on the suspect showed that he does not have a past criminal record,” said Poge.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 4(1)(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 which provides for a fine of not less than RM20,000 and not more than RM 200,000 or imprisonment not exceeding five years imprisonment, if convicted.