Man, student robbed and injured in KK

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 25): A man lost RM18,000 after he was beaten and robbed by a group of men outside an entertainment outlet here Tuesday morning.

Kota Kinabalu police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said the incident allegedly happened as the 45-year-old victim was walking to his car after leaving the entertainment outlet around 3am.

“Several men allegedly approached and started beating the victim, who was defenseless.

“The suspects also stole the victim’s gold necklace, leaving the latter with injuries on his face, eyes and ears,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

The victim lodged a police report the same day and a police manhunt has been carried out for the suspects.

In similar case, a 19-year-old student lost his personal documents and cash when he was robbed at Api-Api Centre here on Tuesday.

Mohd Zaidi said the victim was waiting for public transport around 7am when a stranger attempted to rob him.

“The victim put up a fight but suffered injuries on his neck that was inflicted with a sharp object by the attacker,” said Mohd Zaidi, adding that the suspect fled the area in a waiting car.

Police are investigating both cases under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang-robbery and urged eyewitnesses to come forward to assist police in their investigation.