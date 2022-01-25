New frontier for Sarawak Civil Service with AI-enabled virtual recruitment system

KUCHING (Jan 25): The Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) has entered a new frontier with the introduction of an Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled Virtual Assessment System for Recruitment.

State Secretary Datuk Amar Jaul Samion revealed that the system would enable the civil service to manage the entire hiring process without having to meet candidates face to face.

“Implemented earlier this month to assess 700 candidates, the system will streamline the process of tracking and analysing the behavioural and performance tests for potential State Civil Service employees,” he explained in his welcoming remarks for the Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) Day 2022 celebration here today.

He also said Service Sarawak – the government’s one-stop integrated multi-channel delivery platform for all agencies – will be expanded throughout the state in the effort to ensure no one misses out on obtaining government services.

Jaul explained this will be done by leveraging on Internet connectivity from the National Digital Network (Jendela), SMA Rural Telecommunication (Smart), and Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN), as well as riding on existing digital and community centres under the purview of state and federal agencies.

“Therefore, I urge all government agencies including local councils, state statutory bodies, and government-linked companies (GLCs) to make your services available on the Service Sarawak platform for the convenience of our rakyat,” he said

“It serves as the single point of contact for our people to access to all services through multiple service channels which are Service Sarawak Centre, Service Sarawak Kiosk, and Service Sarawak Digital including web portal and mobile app.”

He said to date Service Sarawak has benefited more than one million customers with more than 1.74 million transactions and more than RM1.85 billion in collections.

Service Sarawak Centres are currently available in Serian and Sri Aman.

“In tandem with the digital economy aspiration, I am happy to mention that the Service Sarawak Digital channel has been officially launched. The public can access to government services 24/7, anytime, and anywhere,” he added.

Jaul pointed out Service Sarawak is one of the platforms in line with Sarawak’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 Agenda in providing integrated one-stop and seamless government services through multiple channels by 2030 via a new Integrated Service Management (ISM) System.

“Currently there are 44 services available under ISM – 32 of these services are end-to-end. This is made possible with the introduction of SarawakID and digital signature to support fully online government services to the rakyat.

“Currently, we have a total of 730,000 SarawakID registered users,” he said.

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg officiated at the event.