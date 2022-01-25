New MoU to stimulate Sarawak’s home-grown events

KUCHING: The Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ARC Creators and a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the Sarawak Tourism Federation (STF) and the Kuching Chef’s Association (KCA) for upcoming joint events in the business events, tourism and culinary arena.

The organisations were represented by BCCK chief executive officer (CEO) Eric van Piggelen, ARC Creators Fiona Marcus Raja, STF president Audrey Wan Ulok and KCA president Chef Abang Abdul Rahman during the official signing today.

Witnessing the event were BCCK executive director Tan Sri Dato Amar Wilson Baya Dandot and Nasir Lariwoo representing the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak.

BCCK and ARC Creators have signed and MoU to promote the growth of local business events, through investing in, organising and supporting homegrown events, starting with the two original upcoming events created in conjunction with this partnership, The Travel Mart Exchange (TTM Exchange) and Engage and Taste Borneo Conference (E.A.T. Borneo Conference).

“We look forward towards forging new path in business events with our industry partners, and to the bright future of Sarawak in the global business events scene,” Eric said during his speech.

He highlighted that BCCK looks forward to the long-term partnership between ARC Creators and the MoU work together to create, support and host future home-grown events here in Sarawak.

“This MOU focuses on promoting growth in the local business events industry and aims to contribute to the growth of Sarawak’s economic development by targeting some of the state’s seven key priority sectors, which are hospitality, tourism, real estate, government, logistics and other professional services, to grow them exponentially, investing in Sarawak’s future in the process.

“Through this MoU, BCCK is prepared to serve as a catalyst to grow the local business events industry in Sarawak from the grassroots up, till they feature prominently on both the local and international stage.

“BCCK aims to take this opportunity not just to support local business events organisations but to actively contribute to the increase of development in Sarawak’s business events market share through creating new avenues to promote and market Sarawak world-wide, putting Sarawak on the radar screen of the global business events industry.

“Creation of additional employment opportunities with these additional business events which are curated by BCCK and ARC Creators. As a large venue with sizeable annual events, we have seen the effect events can have on creating job opportunities, particularly for those who are looking to venture into the world of business events and event organising.

“We can predict that as our events begin to grow a dedicated visitor list and as we establish our events as reliable, high-quality and essential to the local business events and tourism industry, we will be able to grow its scope which will lead to more job opportunities and an increase in total economic impact within the state of Sarawak.

“Within five years of establishing itself, these events are estimated to create over 700 jobs, and generate a potential total direct economic impact of over RM18.7 million.”

Meanwhile, Fiona said that they believe in the fundamental tenet of – right people, right place, right time.

“Great things may happen when great individuals come together at the right time,” she added.

“We hope that we as a business event strategist, could further foster such relationship to serve as a catalyst for change, collaborating with venues such as BCCK.”

BCCK’s MoA signing with ARC Creators and STF is an agreement for cooperation between the organisations in realising TTM Exchange which is slated to happen in June 2022.

TTM Excahnge will be a marketing platform specially curate to facilitate the gathering of Sarawak’s inbound tourism and hospitality industry partners and players to meet with international and domestic buyers consisting of outbound tour agents, operators and wholesalers.

The KCA, ARC Creators and BCCK’s MoA was signed in cooperation of the E.A.T. Borneo Conference, created in-line with KCA’s mission of promoting and advancing the culinary culture and offering of Kuching and Sarawak as a whole.

It is slated to take place in October this year.

Also happening in June this year will be the Asia Pacific Tourism Expo & Conference (APTEC) which aims to bring together professionals from the international Tourism and Business Events Industry to congregate in BCCK’s halls, to collaborate, exchange ideas and inspire one another together.

This is in line with BCCK’s ongoing drive to establish Sarawak and BCCK as the hub for business events in the region and will be a joint effort between BCCK and ARC Creators.