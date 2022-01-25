No letting up in strengthening S’wak’s status as regional partner, says Abg Jo

KUCHING (Jan 25): There will be no letting up in efforts to strengthen Sarawak’s constitutional status as a regional partner in the Federation of Malaysia, said Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said this is in accordance with the amendment of Article 1(2) and Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution, with reference to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and its annexures.

“With the recent amendments to the Federal Constitution that were originally proposed by Sarawak, the basic reference of the rights of the Borneo states of Sarawak and Sabah is now duly given recognition according to the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“This achievement thus far on MA63 is part of the 34-point pledge in the GPS Manifesto that is the embodiment of our promise to transform the state’s economy and care for the well-being of our people,” he said when officiating at Sarawak Civil Service (SCS) Day 2022 here today.

Abang Johari pointed out that “a promise is a promise” and what was promised must be delivered.

“We will work with the Sarawak Civil Service machinery in the execution of the policies on digital economy, sustainable development, decarbonisation, and enterprises for economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability that will be driven by data and innovation.

“At the heart of good policy implementation is an effective relationship between the political leadership and civil servants. Hand in hand with the Sarawak civil servants, we will always put the rakyat at the heart of our service. I am confident that the combined strength of the civil service and of Sarawak GPS political leaders will ensure the success of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) by 2030,” he said.

Abang Johari also thanked Sarawakians who gave a renewed mandate to GPS to form the government to administer Sarawak for another five years.

“We are not merely celebrating victory; we are celebrating stability, continuity, and a clear and structured direction forward towards 2030. These are essential elements for a successful government that the rakyat has recognised by that resounding mandate in the recent state elections,” he said.

According to Abang Johari, the state Cabinet now comprises 10 ministers and 26 assistant ministers based on PCDS 2030, which aims to turn Sarawak into a developed high-income economy.

The Sarawak Civil Service Day celebration was carried out in a hybrid setting for the first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Themed ‘SCS Converging for Excellence Towards Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030: Improving Rakyat’s Quality of Life’, the event focused on the transformation of the state’s service delivery.