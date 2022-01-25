PBK vice president quits party to focus on social work

MIRI (Jan 25): Parti Bumi Kenyalang vice president Peter Asut has quit the party to focus on social work through a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

He told The Borneo Post he tendered his resignation to PBK president Voon Lee San yesterday (Jan 24).

According to Peter, he will concentrate on being deputy president of the Society of Socio-Economic Empowerment Coalition of Lun Bawang Traders and Hawkers Lawas.

In a press statement, he thanked PBK for the opportunity and platform over the past three years.

“The game is over in politics and a new chapter is written and pursued,” he said.

He urged party members in Ba Kelalan to continue to support PBK’s struggle and mission.

“The seeds of independence have been planted in the minds and hearts of the people. It will be a matter of time till PBK shall reap the fruits we have planted,” he said.

Peter stood in Ba Kelalan during the recent state election but fared poorly in a crowded field along with Martin Labo from Parti Keadilan Rakyat, Independent Agnes Padan, Sam Laya of Gabungan Parti Sarawak, and incumbent Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s Baru Bian, who won by a 680-vote majority.

Peter, Martin, and Agnes all lost their deposits.