Pipe burst repairs to cause water supply disruption for Sibu households tonight

SIBU (Jan 25): Around 75 per cent of households here are expected to experience a water supply disruption due to repairs to a burst 750mm mild steel pipe in front of the Sibu Foochow Association building at Jalan Salim.

In a notice to customers, the Sibu Water Board (SWB) said repair works will begin at 8pm tonight and are estimated to take 12 hours to complete.

During this period, there will be no water supplied from SWB water treatment plant to Durin area, Sibu Town area, Teku-Pasai area, and Bawang Assan area.

“Any inconvenience caused to the customer is very much regretted,” the notice said.

The board added it would strive to complete the works as soon as possible.

Contact the SWB hotline on 084-216311 for more details.