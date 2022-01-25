Pipe leakage cause of water supply disruption in Sarikei

SARIKEI (Jan 25): The water supply disruption that occurred in several areas here today was caused by pipe leakage due to construction work of the Pan Borneo Highway.

According to the Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement today, the water supply disruption affected some 4,000 households.

“The affected areas are Jalan KJD Meradong, Skim B, the whole Pakan area except Pakan bazaar, areas along Jalan Bulat from Sungai Rusa until Sungai Joh, Kesa Baron, Kesa, Jalan Onn Dian, Sungai Garan, Jalan Friendship, Jalan Cola and Pakan junction.

“Other areas not in the list are expected to experience low water pressure,” it said.

The department added it has urged the contractor in-charge of the Pan Borneo Highway project to complete repair works immediately to reduce to major impact of water supply disruption in the affected areas.

“We regret any inconvenience caused and greatly appreciate the patience of our customers.

“We will update our consumers on any latest development through our social media platforms,” it said.

Members of the public can also contact the JBALB Call Center at 082-262211 for the latest information and information.