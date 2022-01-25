Raid on Bintangor house leads to arrest of three for drug offences

MERADONG (Jan 25): Three men suspected of involvement in drug-related activities were arrested during a police raid on a house at Jalan Abang Amin in Bintangor on Sunday.

Meradong police chief DSP Sekam Anoi said the suspects, aged between 26 and 34, were nabbed around 1.20pm and are being investigated under for drug possession under the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“An inspection by the raiding party found one packet containing eight smaller packets of substance believed to be methamphetamine.

“The substance had an approximate weight of 6.28g and is worth RM500,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Sekam also called on the public to channel information on drug-related activities to police so that action can be taken against those involved.