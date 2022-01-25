Recognition for six at EOYS 2021

KUCHING (Jan 25): Six Sarawakians received the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards (EOYS) 2021 yesterday in recognition of their business acumen and contribution to the state’s economy.

The awards ceremony was organised by Ministry of International Trade and Investment Sarawak in association with Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) and Ernst & Young (EY).

SCCI president Datuk Abang Abdul Karim Tun Openg revealed that the 16th instalment of the EOYS awards recognised over 60 successful entrepreneurs across Sarawak.

“Today, we gave recognition to our award recipients as the best in class, the prime movers that drive the state’s path and economic growth.”

“We are here to recognise and celebrate their success, ingenuity, ideas, resourcefulness, commitment and hard work which have built their businesses and contributed to the growth of the Sarawak’s economy,” he said during the awards ceremony luncheon held at a hotel here today.

He noted that the Covid-19 pandemic had sharply affected the state’s economy but entrepreneurs in the state have built resilience in response to the global crisis.

The state government, he added was well aware of the challenging economic backdrop and was determined to accelerate the development agenda, while narrowing the development gap in the state to be on track to achieve a developed status by 2030.

Abang Abdul Karim also expressed his gratitude to Delta Leasing and Benchmark Health Sdn Bhd. for contributing towards making the ceremony a success.

Meanwhile, SCCI deputy president Datuk Dr Philip Ting said EOYS Adjudicating Committee would normally nominate recipients of EOYS Awards to represent Sarawak at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year (EOY) Malaysia Awards.

“For the recipients of the EOYS awards, it is an opportunity to network with business peers as well as have access to valuable media coverage, raising personal and company profile,” he explained.

He added that the programme also provided a platform for inspiring entrepreneurs, innovative thinkers and game-changers to come together and engage while expanding their network.

Recipients of the ‘Master Entrepreneur’ title this year were James Hii Sing Lung of Green Summit Development Sdn Bhd; Dayang Sophia Abang Taha of Sophia Taha Holdings Sdn Bhd, who represented the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber; Rewi Hamid Bugo of Petra Jaya Properties Sdn Bhd, who represented Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association; Lim Ah Ted of Supreme Consolidated Resources Bhd, who represented Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Dato Wong Kuo Hea of Ta Ann Holdings Sdn Bhd, who represented Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ir John Yong Lock Ping of Lafrowda Properties Sdn Bhd was conferred the ‘Emerging Entrepreneur’ title.

Among the notable attendees of the ceremony were Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Assistant Minister of Corporate Affairs, Information and Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Ambassador of Belgium to Malaysia Pascal Gregoire, Ambassador of the Netherlands to Malaysia Aart Jacobi, EY partner Linda Kuang and organising committee chairlady Wendy Earnest Sadan.