Research to map, evaluate klirieng gets full funding from The Sarawak Initiatives

KUCHING (Jan 25): Research to map and evaluate the conditions of all existing klirieng (burial or tomb posts) has received a shot in the arm with full funding from The Sarawak Initiatives (TSI).

Klirieng or kelirieng are one of the most prominent tangible heritage of the Punan people, a sub-ethnic group under the Orang Ulu community.

In a statement today, TSI said it is supporting Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Department of Anthropology and Sociology senior lecturer Dr Elena Chai with about RM50,000 for the project.

Named ‘Community Heritage Assessment of Punan in Sarawak: Mapping of the Kliriengs’, this project would also create an inventory of relationship between each klirieng with its next of kin (communities), while documenting detailed process of the menoleang (death ritual), and understanding the motifs and designs of the klirieng based on beliefs and dream interpretation.

“Findings in this study hope to create a strong awareness of the existing rich Punan heritage of Sarawak. The condition of the kliriengs will enable the state government and its relevant ministries to expedite conservation efforts.

“The documentation of the kliriengs will help the government, stakeholders and in particular, the Punan community and its younger generation, to accelerate the rate of protection and safeguarding of its rich tangible and intangible heritage,” TSI said, quoting the research proposal.

Chai pointed out the urgency to carry out the study as “a race against time”, as such cultural heirlooms are continuously ravaged by the threat of nature.

“With the comprehensive pool of data, it’s with hope that it will create awareness about the importance of heritage among Punan and other ethnic minorities,” she said.

She said on Oct 8 last year, two kliriengs, measuring 22 feet and 18 feet in length respectively, were spotted at the Penyarai river by villagers of Rumah Sengaya, believed to have been brought down from the upper river by continuous heavy rain.

“One was found resting by the river bank, while another has been spotted in the river itself,” she said.

Chai added both burial poles were broken and couldn’t be moved because of their imposing size and weight.

The study will employ the method of ethnographic fieldwork by locating all the known and unknown kliriengs in Kapit and Bintulu divisions.

The research will capture the motifs and designs of each klirieng using cameras and drones, where sketches of the images will presented to the communities and leaders to garner the meaning and beliefs behind them.

The klirieng is touted as one of the best tangible material to mark the status for the aristocrats ‘Laja’ from the commoners and slaves.

It is built as a secondary burial through the lengthy and elaborate process of the menoleang ritual.