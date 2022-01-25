Sarawak records 10 new Covid-19 cases

KUCHING (Jan 25): Sarawak recorded 10 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said that of the 10 cases, three were in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and six in Category 2 (with mild symptoms).

“There is one case in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator), but none is in Category 3 (lung infection) and Category 4 (lung infection and needing oxygen),” it said in its daily Covid-19 updates.

The latest figures brought the cumulative total of positive cases in Sarawak to 252,719.

No deaths were reported today.

On the breakdown of new cases, SDMC said that Miri and Sibu each recorded three new cases, while Limbang had two.

Sarikei and Pusa each had one new case.

Kuching and other districts did not record any new cases today.

In addition, there are 30 new Persons Under Surveillance (PUS) today, bringing the total PUS currently under quarantine to 592. The PUS are quarantined at 14 designated hotel and non-hotel quarantine centres.