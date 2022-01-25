Senheng earmarks RM22 mln from IPO to grow brand distribution

KUCHING (January 25): Malaysia’s leading consumer electrical and electronics (E&E) retailer Senheng New Retail Bhd (Senheng) has earmarked RM22 million from its Initial Public Offering (IPO) proceeds within three years to grow its brand distribution business.

Senheng commenced its brand distribution business in 2020, where it was awarded the exclusive distributorship of international brands “ROBAM” kitchen appliances and “JIMMY” vacuum cleaners and hair dryers.

Senheng also launched its own in-house cookware brand “Delighto” in August 2021.

“As Malaysia’s largest retailer of consumer electronics, we have equipped Malaysian homes with the latest home electronics, electrical appliances and digital gadgets across many generations,” Senheng executive chairman Lim Kim Heng said during the listing .

“We want to take this a step further, by offering a greater variety of products to our customers, especially in home and personal care.

“As a case in point, we have sold almost RM2 million worth of our in-house ‘Delighto’ products within five months of its launch, which shows strong market acceptance.

“This gives us confidence to expand our brand distribution business by investing RM22 million from our IPO proceeds within three years from our listing.

“We continue to identify suitable brands of kitchen appliances, personal and beauty care appliances, home electricals and IoT products, to give wider choices to Malaysian consumers and further elevate the standard of living of the rakyat.”

Senheng raised a total of RM267.5 million in IPO proceeds, of which RM22 million would be used for developing new brand distribution business, and RM160.5 million will go towards setting up new stores as well as upgrading existing stores into bigger, enhanced concept stores.

The group aims to upgrade or set up 61 new and existing stores from 2022 to 2024 to elevate the shopping experience of its customers.

A further RM29.7 million will be used to expand and upgrade the warehouse and logistics network and boosting the group’s digital infrastructure.

The remaining RM55.3 million will be utilised to repay bank borrowings and defray listing expenses.

Senheng targets to distribute dividends of at least 30 per cent of net profit to shareholders.

“With our seamless New Retail platform, Senheng has a resilient business model that has proven able to withstand and even outperform the competition.

“Our financial performance for the nine-months ended September 30, 2021 shows this clearly; despite two months of closures due to the Movement Control Order, our revenue still increased by 12.3 per cent year-on-year, which is faster than the industry’s 6.8 per cent growth in total E&E retail monthly average sales.

“With our growth strategies in place, we are confident of our future prospects.”