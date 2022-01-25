STB signs corruption-free pledge with MACC

KUCHING (Jan 25): Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) has unveiled its Organisational Anti-Corruption Plan (OACP) and Corruption Risk Management (CRM) plan, reaffirming its commitment towards creating an agile and transparent organisation practising a high level of corporate governance.

This was contained in a STB statement yesterday which said the OACP and CRM plan were launched in conjunction with the pledge ceremony, where STB signed the Declaration of Corruption-Free Pledge with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The ceremony was officiated by STB chief executive officer Sharzede Salleh Askor and witnessed by representatives from MACC.

“The Declaration of Corruption-Free Pledge is a promise made voluntarily by the STB team to be more responsible in conducting their duties and carry out ethical activities during their holding of office.

“It also sends a clear signal that the organisation and its employees will not commit corrupt acts and will work towards creating an operating environment that is corruption-free including in its interactions with business partners and the government,” the statement added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said a clean business in the tourism industry will help develop the nation’s economy and paint a better future as the industry is vital to the state’s economy.

“This is crucial for our state to be able to entice investors to have joint ventures and form strategic partnerships in developing the Sarawak tourism industry,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sharzede said the launch of its OACP and CRM plan, and the signing of the pledge marked a very important milestone as it reaffirms STB’s resolve in reinventing the Board into a high-performance entity, free from corrupt practices and abuse of power.

She added that it sets the tone in promoting integrity and good governance at all levels, ensuring that it stays on course towards realising its goals for the state and its people, leading to shared prosperity for all.

“STB is committed to the highest level of integrity, transparency and good governance in the conduct of its operations.

“The event today reiterates our fight against all forms of corruption at all levels, as we believe it is the collective duty and responsibility of all members of society, particularly those serving in government agencies, to achieve a nation free from all forms of corruption and abuse of power,” she said.

Among those present at the event was Assistant Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The OACP is five-year plan aimed at strengthening governance, integrity and anti-corruption controls. It reflects the stance and the spirit of STB’s top management in improving the integrity and effectiveness of the organisation’s governance in line with the government’s call to make it mandatory for statutory bodies to develop their respective OACP.

The plan will ensure the work culture at STB is based on integrity and makes corruption one of the main enemies to maintain the well-being of the country and the organisation in particular.

It will be an effective management tool to be used as a guide in managing corruption issues systematically. The plan will be implemented over a five-year period from 2021 to 2025.

The CRM is a management process that helps in its corruption prevention initiative.

CRM works to identify structural weaknesses in an organisation that may facilitate corruption, provides a risk-based framework for all employees to participate in identifying the risk factors and treatments, and embeds corruption prevention within a well-established governance framework.

The STB CRM plan focuses on analysing root causes, identifying corruption schemes, determining the impact to the organisation and its risk treatment plans.

For more information, log on to Sarawak Tourism Board’s website.